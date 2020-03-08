Home

Albert P O'Donnell Funeral Home
2025 Green Ridge St
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 344-1819
William F. Brock Obituary
William F. Brock, most recently of Bon Air, Va., passed from this life on March 5, 2020.

He is survived by a son, Dr. William D. Brock; and a daughter, Charmaine Brock McNulty; as well as a son-in-law, Edward McNulty; daughter-in-law, Patricia L. Winterberger Brock; and two grandsons, David Brock McNulty and Matthew Lee Brock.

The family will receive friends at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA 23113, on March 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. and at the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, PA 18512, on Saturday, March 14, from 9 to 11 a.m. A service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at the Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst, where he will be buried next to his wife, Emma Jane Brock. The family requests donations be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 North Summit St., P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, Ohio 43699-0086.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 8, 2020
