William F. Hoppel, 92, a South Scranton resident, died the evening of Oct. 18 in St. Mary's Villa. His wife is the former Jean Cabrini.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Robert and Ella Casey Hoppel. He was a member of St. John Neumann Parish and attended Scranton public schools. He was a retired employee of Mercy Hospital and he was an Army veteran of World War ll.

Also surviving are two sons; Chris Hoppel and wife, Brittney, Florham Park, N.J.; and William M. Hoppel, Wellsboro; a daughter, Jean Marie Hoppel, Scott Twp.; nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Charles, Robert, Fred, and Tom; and two sisters, Elizabeth Hoppel and Jane Sullivan.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Villa, 1 Pioneer Place, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18444. Funeral services will be held in the future. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.


