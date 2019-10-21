|
|
William F. Jackson, 73, of Olyphant, entered into eternal rest Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart following a valiant battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Gail Pompey Jackson.
Raised in Avoca and Moosic, Bill was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Wills Jackson. He was a graduate of Northeast High School and furthered his education at American University. He completed his degree in criminal justice at the University of Scranton. Bill served proudly in the United States Marine Corps and in the United States Secret Service. Before retirement, he was employed by Tobyhanna Army Depot.
Bill loved being outdoors and often said his favorite pastime was digging dirt. He was a true and trusted friend to many and would lend a hand without being asked. He was a wonderful handyman and kept his house in great repair. He and Gail were fortunate to spend time traveling after retirement, visiting tropical destinations as well as Ireland, Italy, South Africa and Zimbabwe. But his most treasured trips were to Oregon to visit his daughter and son-in-law, and on the most recent trip, his granddaughter.
Bill cherished the time spent with his daughter. He was a loving, caring and devoted dad to his "Doodle." He coached her soccer and basketball teams growing up and was her most loyal fan at all events including countless dance shows. He eagerly awaited the chance to dote similarly on his granddaughter, but the good Lord had a different plan.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Maggie and Sean McCormack, and his granddaughter, Quinn; his brothers, Joseph Jackson (Jacquelynn), Mississippi; John Jackson (Marilyn), Avoca; Thomas Jackson (Anna), Moosic; and Robert Jackson, Taylor. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Sharon Pfleckl and Eve Pompey; a brother-in-law, Jerry Pompey; nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends, including all of the guys of the ABBC. He always enjoyed getting together with this group on Thursday mornings and reminiscing about Avoca.
The family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff of the Geisinger Cancer Center, Dr. Pius Ochieng, and the caring and loving nurses and staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart. In addition, special thanks to Ron and Kathy Stevens, Chuck Hannon Sr., James Gibbons, Lester Beggs and all those who brightened Bill's days throughout his illness.
Because of his affinity for his Irish roots and especially for Avoca and West Avoca, Bill's services will be held in his hometown of Avoca. Services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 9:30 a.m. from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating. Friends may call on Tuesday evening, Oct. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. Interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or Roxie's Place Cat Rescue, 354 Freytown Road, Covington Twp., PA 18424.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 21, 2019