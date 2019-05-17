Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William F. "Bill" Keller. View Sign Service Information Howard J Snowdon Funeral Home 1810 Sanderson Avenue Scranton , PA 18509 (570)-343-0712 Send Flowers Obituary

William F. "Bill" Keller, 81, Scranton, died Tuesday at his home after an illness. His wife of 61 years, Marjorie A. Fenton Keller, died May 13, 2018.



Born Dec. 4, 1937, in Scranton, the son of the late Frank and Margaret (Craig) Keller, he grew up in Avoca, was a graduate of Riverside High School and was a United States Air Force veteran. Upon returning from the Air Force, he worked at Sun Ray Drug Store, where he met the love of his life, who became his lifelong partner.



Bill loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing trips with his friends; hunting with his brothers and sons; camping with his family; and taking his children to amusement parks - in which, after a long day with five kids, his lead foot got him pulled over by the cops more than once. Bill enjoyed bowling at South Side Bowl; spending time with friends at the 20th Ward, Runoco's, also known as the Monkey Bar, and the Normandy, where he met his good friends, Dave and Sue McGurrin. Bill was a man with great wit and a tell-it-like-it-is sense of humor. You either loved him, hated him or loved to hate him, but, either way, he made you laugh, and you still considered him a friend. He was an avid New York Yankee and San Francisco 49ers fan. A believer in God, but by no means religious, he enjoyed a good sermon from the comfort of his recliner. He was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Scranton.



Surviving are his children, Sharon Deitz, Dickson City; James Keller, Scranton; and Marji Keller, Scott Twp., who will no longer be able to pick on the sickly; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild; his brother, Kenneth Keller and wife, Sharon, Mesa, Ariz.; and nieces and nephews



He was also preceded in death by his children, William "Billy" Keller; his daughter, Sherry Keller; and his brother, Glenn Keller.



A funeral service will be conducted Monday at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Good Shepherd, North Washington Avenue and Electric Street, Scranton. Interment and committal will be conducted at Fairview Memorial Park.



Friends may call on Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 1780 N. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow.



