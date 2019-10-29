|
|
William F. Shaw, formerly of Scranton, lost his yearlong battle with cancer on Oct. 17. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Charlene Perry Shaw; two daughters, Donna Reichle, of Tunkhannock, and Diane Iacono, of Corpus Christi, Texas; his stepson, Thomas McAndrew, of Port Carbon; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Bill was the son of Reginald and Mary Jane Wilcox Shaw. He graduated from Scranton Technical High School and was a United States Navy Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He was active in the Pocono Porsche Club, where he served on the board as treasurer, enjoyed riding his Harley and enjoyed playing with Jake, his beloved German shepherd. Bill was a devoted fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.
After working many years for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Bill enjoyed his retirement in Fort Myers, Fla., meeting new lifelong friends and traveling with his wife.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 29, 2019