Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home
513 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3153
Resources
More Obituaries for William Franceski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Franceski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Franceski Obituary

William "Bill" Franceski, 77, of Forest City, died Sunday evening at home.

Born Jan. 8, 1943, in Forest City, he was the son of the late Carl and Matilda Rudolph Franceski. Before retirement, Bill worked as a carpenter at the Franceski Lumber Yard. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a member of Ascension Parish, Forest City. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time in the woods. Bill liked to bowl and belonged to several leagues at Valley Lanes. He also enjoyed golfing and was a member of Wivey's Memorial Golf League at Panorama Golf Course. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Surviving are a sister, Marian Franceski, Forest City; and numerous cousins.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday in St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City.

Masks will be required and social distancing rules will be observed at the church and cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Bill's name to Ascension Parish, 612 Hudson St., Forest City, PA 18421.

Condolences: www.lesjack

funeralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -