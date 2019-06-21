William Francis Hogan, 62, Factoryville, died at Geisinger Wyoming Valley on June 18.



Born in Staten Island, on Nov. 19, 1956, the son of the late William Francis Hogan and Marylou Beyar Dingle Hogan, his domestic partner of 25 years is Darlene V. Acosta. He was a licensed customs broker and, more recently, a warehouse manager for C3I Solutions.



He was a member of the Factoryville Sportsman Club and past president of NEPA Logistics Club.



He is survived by two daughters, Jacklyn Hogan, Factoryville; and Michele Hogan, Staten Island, N.Y.; stepdaughter, Patricia Garilli, Nicholson; two sisters, Kathleen Marinelli, Staten Island, N.Y.; and Carol Ann Jerome, Old Bridge, N.J.; two brothers, Michael and Brian Hogan, Staten Island, N.Y.



Bill was also preceded in death by two brothers, John and Dennis Hogan; and a stepdaughter, Stacy Acosta.



A blessing service will be Saturday at noon at Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Home Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, with the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Interment at Evergreen-Woodlawn Cemetery, Factoryville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

