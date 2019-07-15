|
William (Bill) Frederickson, 83, a lifelong resident of Moosic, died Saturday afternoon.
Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m. in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, to be conducted by the Rev. Erik J. Ferguson. Interment with military honor by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow at Spring Brook Cemetery.
Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A full obituary notice will be in Wednesday's edition. Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on July 15, 2019