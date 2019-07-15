Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Frederickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William (Bill) Frederickson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William (Bill) Frederickson Obituary
William (Bill) Frederickson, 83, a lifelong resident of Moosic, died Saturday afternoon.

Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m. in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, to be conducted by the Rev. Erik J. Ferguson. Interment with military honor by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow at Spring Brook Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A full obituary notice will be in Wednesday's edition. Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now