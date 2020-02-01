|
|
William Fritch, 91, Scranton, died Wednesday in the Allied Skilled Nursing Center. His wife of 29 years, the former Helen Ehnot, preceded him in death in 2009.
Born in Scranton, son of the late John and Theresa Kavulich Fritch, he was a WWII United States Navy veteran and also served for 27 years in the Army Reserves. Before retirement, he had been employed at Tobyhanna Army Depot. Bill was a member of the American Legion and NARFE, was an avid golfer and bowler, and loved to do crosswords and play bingo.
The family wishes to thank the staff of both Allied Terrace and Allied Skilled Nursing for all of the kindness and care given to Bill during his time spent there.
Surviving are his caregiver and niece, Catherine Gilman, Factoryville; stepson, Raymond Ehnot and wife, Noreen, Brockport, N.Y.; four stepgrandchildren; several stepgreat-grandchildren; four nephews; two nieces; and several great-nephews and great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his 12 brothers and sisters.
The funeral will be Monday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, 511 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore.
Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. with a Parastas service at 6 p.m.
To offer the family a condolence or for further information, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 1, 2020