Funeral services have been scheduled for William G. Smith, Scranton, who died Feb. 10, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore.
|
Funeral services will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with the Rev. Michael Bealla, pastor of Elm Park United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment and committal services, Dunmore Cemetery.
Family and friends may pay their respects today from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Ave., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 17, 2019