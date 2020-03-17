Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Resources
More Obituaries for William Stefanko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William G. Stefanko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William G. Stefanko Obituary
William G. Stefanko, 79, a longtime Duryea resident, died Sunday afternoon at Riverside Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Taylor. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 40 years, Nadine "Dina" (Orazzi) Stefanko, on Oct. 21, 2003.

Born June 4, 1940, son of the late George and Rose (Matechak) Stefanko, William was a graduate of Old Forge High School, class of 1958. He proudly served in the United States Army National Guard before an honorable discharge in 1966. He retired in 2005 from Panel Prints Inc. as a paper baler after more than 20 years of service to the company.

A lifelong member of St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church in Old Forge, he was also an avid reader and loyal New York Giants fan. Passing away peacefully, he'll never be forgotten.

He is survived by his adoring daughter, Nancy Stefanko and companion, David Hatton; his sister, Beverly Marsh and husband, Thomas, Allentown; and nieces and a nephew.

His daughter wishes to acknowledge and thank the entire staffs of Linwood and Riverside Rehabilitation and Nursing Centers for their care and compassion.

A private funeral Mass at St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church was celebrated by Rev. Eduard Shestak, Pastor, with burial in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in William's name to his church, St. Nicholas of Myra, 140 Church St., Old Forge, PA 18518.

Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -