William G. Stefanko, 79, a longtime Duryea resident, died Sunday afternoon at Riverside Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Taylor. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 40 years, Nadine "Dina" (Orazzi) Stefanko, on Oct. 21, 2003.
Born June 4, 1940, son of the late George and Rose (Matechak) Stefanko, William was a graduate of Old Forge High School, class of 1958. He proudly served in the United States Army National Guard before an honorable discharge in 1966. He retired in 2005 from Panel Prints Inc. as a paper baler after more than 20 years of service to the company.
A lifelong member of St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church in Old Forge, he was also an avid reader and loyal New York Giants fan. Passing away peacefully, he'll never be forgotten.
He is survived by his adoring daughter, Nancy Stefanko and companion, David Hatton; his sister, Beverly Marsh and husband, Thomas, Allentown; and nieces and a nephew.
His daughter wishes to acknowledge and thank the entire staffs of Linwood and Riverside Rehabilitation and Nursing Centers for their care and compassion.
A private funeral Mass at St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church was celebrated by Rev. Eduard Shestak, Pastor, with burial in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in William's name to his church, St. Nicholas of Myra, 140 Church St., Old Forge, PA 18518.
Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 17, 2020