William Graham


1947 - 2020
William Graham Obituary
William R. Graham, 72, of Springbrook, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home. He was born in Pittston, June 6, 1947, and was the son of the late Robert Burns Graham and Muriel VanLuvender Graham.

William was a graduate of Northeast High School, Duryea. After graduating high school, he worked for Skytop Lodge Resort, Canadensis, Pa., and was employed for many years at Coca-Cola Inc., Pittston Twp. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

William is survived by his sisters, Muriel Mullens of Duryea, Margaret Woolever and her husband, Charles, of South Abington Twp.; Roberta Wilk and her husband, Andrew, of Tyler, Texas; and Grace Wnenta and her husband, Joseph, of Duryea. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 23, 2020
