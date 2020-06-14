|
|
William "Billy" Grippo, 61, of Cupertino, Calif., formerly of Scranton, died unexpectedly on June 5. He and his wife, the former Denise Frailey, were partners and married for 22 years.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Rocco Grippo and Ann Marie Gaggioli, Billy was educated in the Scranton schools and graduated from Scranton Technical High School in 1977.
Before making his residence in California, he and his dad were co-owners and managers of Richard's Auto Sales in Scranton. For as long as many of us can remember, it was not uncommon to find Billy under the hood of a car or detailing his latest convertible. And, if he wasn't working on a car, he could likely be found at one of the area car auctions.
Billy was happiest being surrounded by and showering his family and friends with love. He loved to be on the water and was an avid water skier. He even mastered it barefoot since he spent all his childhood summers on Lake Wallenpaupack. And, when the summer months were gone, he would then take to the ski slopes with his family. He was often described as a jack-of-all-trades, a consummate perfectionist and a man of many words. He had a vivacious and charming personality, an amazing sense of humor and could light up the room. Most recently, he could be found bragging that he taught his youngest daughter, Isabella "Bella," how to be a great driver and celebrating his eldest daughter, Amanda, obtaining her license as a professional counselor. Since the start of his family, Billy has always been proud of the father his son, Todd, has become; the lawyer his son, Ed, will soon become; and the recent acceptance of his son, Jonas, into Harvard. He always expressed his gratitude for the life he had been blessed to share with his wife, Denise.
Billy is survived by his wife, Denise Grippo, and daughter, Bella; and son, Todd Grippo and wife, Brianne Grippo. He was a loving, heartfelt and compassionate grandpa to his two grandkids, Emma and Ben William, that called him "Pop." He is also survived by daughter, Amanda Grippo; and sons, Edmund Robinson and Jonas Crass. He is also survived by siblings, Amy Grippo and partner, Sean Houlihan; and Matthew Grippo and wife, Mariam Grippo. He is also survived by two aunts, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Billy was also predeceased by sisters, Mindy Kennedy and Lori McCarthy; and brother, Rocco Grippo.
Billy was strong and resilient, and he loved with his whole heart. In lieu of flowers, please remember Billy with a donation in the furtherance of mental health awareness and treatment: gf.me/u/xBupz3.
Private services will be held Thursday at the Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, followed by a celebration of life at the Bistocchi home at 5 p.m. where friends may call.
Published in Scranton Times on June 14, 2020