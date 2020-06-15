|
|
|
Funeral services have been scheduled for William "Billy" Grippo, 61, of Cupertino, Calif., formerly of Scranton, who died unexpectedly June 5.
Private services will be held Thursday at the Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, followed by a celebration of life at the Bistocchi home at 5 p.m. where friends may call.
Billy was strong and resilient, and he loved with his whole heart. In lieu of flowers, please remember Billy with a donation in the furtherance of mental health awareness and treatment: http://gf.me/u/x8upuk.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 15, 2020