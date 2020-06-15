Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William set
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Grippo services "Billy" set

Send Flowers
William Grippo services "Billy" set Obituary

Funeral services have been scheduled for William "Billy" Grippo, 61, of Cupertino, Calif., formerly of Scranton, who died unexpectedly June 5.

Private services will be held Thursday at the Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, followed by a celebration of life at the Bistocchi home at 5 p.m. where friends may call.

Billy was strong and resilient, and he loved with his whole heart. In lieu of flowers, please remember Billy with a donation in the furtherance of mental health awareness and treatment: http://gf.me/u/x8upuk.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.

Published in Scranton Times on June 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -