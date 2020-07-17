Home

William Gulbin Jr. Obituary

William Gulbin Jr., 81, of Clifford Twp., died Thursday morning at home.

Born Aug. 24, 1938, in Forest City, he was the son of the late William and Helen Kandrot Gulbin. Before retirement, Bill worked in maintenance for Ames Shower Curtain and Kartri Sales. He was a member of Ascension Parish and the Knights of Columbus. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Surviving are two sisters, Dianne Tubaugh, North Carolina; and Irene and husband, Robert Wormuth, Richmondale; a sister-in-law, Marie Gulbin, Union Dale; an aunt, Amelia Washeleski, Simpson; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, James Gulbin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Interment to follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Forest City. Friends may call Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Masks will be required and social distancing rules will be observed at both the funeral home and church.

Condolences: www.lesjackfuneralhome.com.


