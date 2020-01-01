|
|
William H. Richards passed away peacefully on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 17, surrounded by his family after a brief illness. He was a son of the late Wm. Floyd Richards and Carolyn Hess DeVall. He and his wife, and the love of his life, Jane Unley Richards, would have celebrated 66 beautiful years of marriage on Dec. 20.
Born March 8, 1933, in Dalton, Pa., Bill graduated in 1951 from Dalton High School. After school, he joined the United States Navy and traveled the world. When he returned to Dalton, he married his high school sweetheart, Jane, and raised four children who he was so proud of. After Bill retired from IBM in 1987, he spent his time reading, working around the house, fixing anything and everything that needed repair and, of course, the most important thing, doing whatever Jane wanted.
He loved spending time with his family, especially when the grandchildren started to arrive. He had many good times, many good friends, and a few glasses of red wine and enjoyed every minute of it. Bill is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends, but leaves us all knowing we were very much loved and to always remember to tell each other you love them. He will always be a huge part of us and in our hearts forever.
Bill is survived by his children, Wendellyn (Rick), Wm. Scott (Heidi), Kimberly Caruso and Kurtis Drew (Sarina); grandchildren, Melissa Coggins, Lori Tyluki (Michael), Jamie Stevens (Joseph) and Jeremy S. Richards (Kristen); great-grandchildren, Rachael, Olivia and Cole Rosengrant, Makenna Coggins, and Vaughn and Harper Stevens; great-great-grandsons, Avery and Eli; sister, Faye Emmanual (David); many nieces and nephews; and of course his faithful companion, Cheyene, who never left his side.
He was preceded in death by son-in-law, David Caruso.
A very special thank you to Dr. Michael L. Kondash for all his kindness, friendship, and support to Bill and his family throughout the years and especially during this difficult time. He will always be a special part of our family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Traditional Home Health & Hospice, 113 W. Drinker St., Dunmore, PA 18512, or Dalton United Methodist Church, Dalton, PA 18414.
A celebration of life will be celebrated on Bill's birthday, Sunday, March 8, in Dalton, Pa. Details will be announced closer to the date.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 1, 2020