William H. Sheridan, Dunmore, died Friday at Allied Hospice. He was married to the former Faye Osterhout for more than 57 years.

He was born in Scranton to the late Robert and Eleanor Sheridan, Bill was a graduate of Scranton Tech High School and served in the United States Navy Seabees during the Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba. Bill was employed as a electronics teacher at the Wilkes-Barre area vocational school for 32 years.

He is also survived by a son, Rick Hartford; two daughters, Debra Naro and husband, Lou; and Bernadette Lepkowski, all of Dunmore; five granddaughters; three great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters; two stepgreat-grandsons; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. in SS. Francis and Claire Progressive Catholic Church, 98 Larch St., Scranton.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. until time of service at the church. The Very Rev. William A. Mentz, pastor, will be presiding.

Arrangements provided by the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home.


