William H. "Bill" Taynton

William H. "Bill" Taynton Obituary
William H. "Bill" Taynton, 83, of Covington Twp., died Friday morning at his home after a brief illness. His wife is the former Marjorie Leonard.

Born Nov. 8, 1936, in Blossburg, Pa., he was the son of the late Homer and Evelyn Luther Taynton. Bill was employed for more than 60 years in the trucking industry. He was last employed by Road Scholar Trucking Inc. of Dunmore.

He is also survived by his sons, William Christopher Taynton and wife, Teri, Roaring Brook Twp.; and Todd E. Taynton, Covington Twp.; granddaughter, Elizabeth "Lissy" Taynton; sister, Marilyn Messner and husband, Lee, Temple, Pa.; and brother, Elwyn Taynton and wife, Nancy, Wellsboro, Pa.

Graveside services and committal will be conducted privately at Fairview Memorial Park, with the Rev. Earl Trygar as officiating clergy.

Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website and Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on June 8, 2020
