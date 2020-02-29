|
|
William "Bill" Harris, 60, formerly of Olyphant, died Feb. 20.
He was a member of St. Thomas More Parish, Scranton, and attended Parker Hill, Dickson City. He was a graduate of Mid Valley High School. He was employed at St. Joseph's Center, working as a direct caregiver, and loved spending time with the residents. He formerly worked at Cinram in Olyphant, and had many friends there that he knew and loved.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Harris; his daughter, Corin Dively, and husband, Ryan; grandchildren, Cecilia, Roger and Nicholas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Ilene Harris; and one brother, Robert Harris.
Private services were held by the family. Local arrangements by the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Dickson City.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 29, 2020