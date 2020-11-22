Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Smith Street,
Dunmore, PA
View Map
William Hartshorn, 77, of Dunmore, died Saturday evening at home. He and his wife, the former Mary Ann Amico, celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this past May 22.

Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Lawrence and Angela Portanova Hartshorn, he was a graduate of Dunmore High School, class of 1960, where he was a four-sport high school standout and later was inducted as member of the Pennsylvania State Athletics Hall of Fame. He served in the United States Army for two years and continued to serve with the Pennsylvania National Guard for 38 years until his retirement as a sergeant first class. He was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles, and for two years, played in their farm system in Wisconsin, California and Florida. For 47 years, he served as a highly respected PIAA athletic and collegiate official and referee for both basketball and football. He was a 40-year member of the Elmhurst Country Club. He enjoyed horse racing and golf, and was an avid supporter and fan of his three sons during their high school and college sporting events. He was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore. Admired by all for his character, integrity and grit, he will be deeply missed.

He was a beloved father to William Jr. and wife, Betsy, of Dunmore; Todd and wife, Beth, of Hereford, Md.; and Scott and wife, Ann, Clarks Summit; grandfather to Megan, Celia, Patrick, Abigail, Maggie, Michael and Jack; brother to Florence Moss, of Moscow; uncle and cousin to many.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Haefele.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. All those attending are asked to go directly to church. Seating capacity is limited to 125 attendees. All those attending are asked to follow current health guidelines in social distancing and wearing a mask immediately upon entering the church.

Interment with military honors will follow in Dunmore Cemetery.

Due to the current pandemic, his family will honor Bill's life with a celebration at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorial contributions may be made to the neurology department at MedStar at Georgetown University Hospital, c/o Dr. Fernando Luis Pagan, 3800 Reservoir Road, Washington, DC 20007; or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements and care provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.

To offer the family a condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.


