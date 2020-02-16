|
|
William J. Bevelock, 86, formerly of Dunmore, passed away peacefully in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., on Jan. 25. His wife of 57 years is Lorraine Talerico Bevelock.
William was a 1951 graduate of Dunmore High School and a 1955 cum laude graduate of the University of Scranton. He taught at North Pocono High School until his retirement in 1992.
He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
William is also survived by a son, Dr. Thomas Bevelock and wife, Michelle; a daughter, Toni Delos Santos and husband, Elmo; his six grandchildren, Nicholas Bevelock and wife, Evelyn; Dr. Thomas Bevelock Jr., Brianna Bevelock; Kaila Wiek and husband, Troy, Kai Delos Santos and Dylan Delos Santos; and brother-in-law, John Talerico and wife, Franny.
William was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Antoinette Falvo Bevelock; and his sister, Dorothy Bevelock Goldman.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 16, 2020