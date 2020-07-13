Home

Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home
323 William St
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 342-1063
William J. Burke

William J. Burke Obituary

William J. Burke, 67, of North Scranton, died Sunday at Allied Services Hospice Center.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Leo and June Kleeman Burke, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Bill enjoyed a long career working at PennDOT until an injury compelled retirement. An avid, vocal fan of the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys, Bill also enjoyed Western movies and he was grateful for the camaraderie he found as a social member of the neighborhood's VFW Post 25.

He is survived by his two sisters, Linda Poplawski and companion, Tim Ruddy, Scranton; and Sally Zurcher and husband, Joe, Spring Brook Twp.; a son, Michael Burke; a daughter, Rebecca Hazelton; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours or services at this time. Burial will occur at a future date at Cathedral Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home, 323 William St., Scranton.


