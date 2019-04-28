William J. Carpenter, 86, Scranton, died Friday evening at Moses Taylor Hospital after a brief illness.
Born Feb. 18, 1933, in Scranton, the son of the late Ralph F. and Florence (Snyder) Carpenter, he was a 1951 graduate of West Scranton High School and served in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955. Before retirement, Bill was employed by the city of Scranton as a fire and police dispatcher for over 25 years. He was of the Lutheran faith.
Surviving are his children, Barbara Yarosh and husband, Robert, Harrisburg; David J. Carpenter and wife, Angela, Dallas; and Scott W. Carpenter and wife, Anne, Ossining, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Robert and Madison Yarosh; Josophia, Cordelia, Elizabeth and Charles Carpenter; his nieces, Deborah Bovshow and Sheila Seecutt; and other nieces and nephews. Bill is also survived by his former wife, Mildred Ryczak.
Bill was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Melissa Yarosh; his sisters, Harriet Davis and Doris Seecutt; and brother, Paul Carpenter.
Funeral services will be Monday at 7 p.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, with the Rev. Dr. Murray Thompson as officiating clergy. Military honors will be performed after the service. Interment and committal will be at Dunmore Cemetery.
Friends will be received Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.
For online condolences, visit www.duffyandsnowdon.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 28, 2019