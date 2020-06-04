|
|
William J. Colangelo Jr. died Wednesday at Lackawanna Health and Rehab. His wife is Susan A. Colangelo. They were married 55 years on Sept. 12.
Born and raised in Scranton, son of the late William (Pete) and Ann Lipowitch Colangelo, he was a graduate of West Scranton High School and completed a course for sheet metal apprenticeship at Wilkes-Barre city schools in 1965 and Pennsylvania Apprenticeship Sheet Metal Workers in 1968. He served in the United States Air Force from 1959-1963 as an aircraft mechanic. Bill worked for Bevilacqua Sheet Metal for many years and retired from Scranton Sheet Metal. He was an active member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 44, where he received a 40-year pin in 2009 and was also a member of the Sheet Metal National. A member of St. Lucy's Church, he also enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Ocean City, N.J., Cape May, Biloxi and New Orleans. His greatest prides were his son and daughter, who took him and his wife on many trips.
Surviving are his daughter, Lori Ann and fiancé, Marty Judge; and son, William Barry; brother-in-law, Robert Dudick and wife, Maureen; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, by the Rev. Sam Ferretti. Arrangements by Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St.
Calling hours will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton, PA 18504.
Published in Scranton Times on June 4, 2020