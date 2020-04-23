Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Resources
More Obituaries for William Damore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. "Billy" Damore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. "Billy" Damore Obituary
William "Billy" J. Damore of West Scranton died Tuesday, April 21, at the Allied Hospice Inpatient Unit after a long battle with cancer.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary Tomarelli Damore. A graduate of Scranton Technical High School class of 1972 and before retirement he worked as a laborer.

An avid football fan, he rooted for the Oakland Raiders and loved animals. He will be missed by all who knew him.

William's family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the nurses and staff at Allied Hospice for all of their compassionate care.

Surviving are twin brother, Peter, York; sisters, Elaine Demore, and Anna Reidenbach, both of Scranton; nephews, Blayne Reidenbach and Eric Mehl; and niece Courtney Damore.

Private funeral services and interment in the Italian-American Cemetery were under the care and direction of Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -