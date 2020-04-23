|
|
William "Billy" J. Damore of West Scranton died Tuesday, April 21, at the Allied Hospice Inpatient Unit after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary Tomarelli Damore. A graduate of Scranton Technical High School class of 1972 and before retirement he worked as a laborer.
An avid football fan, he rooted for the Oakland Raiders and loved animals. He will be missed by all who knew him.
William's family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the nurses and staff at Allied Hospice for all of their compassionate care.
Surviving are twin brother, Peter, York; sisters, Elaine Demore, and Anna Reidenbach, both of Scranton; nephews, Blayne Reidenbach and Eric Mehl; and niece Courtney Damore.
Private funeral services and interment in the Italian-American Cemetery were under the care and direction of Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 23, 2020