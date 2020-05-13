|
William Joseph Durdach Sr., 87, passed peacefully at Allied Services Skilled Nursing on May 11. Born March 21, 1933, he was a lifelong proud resident of Dunmore, Pa. His widow is Marion R. (Remetta) Durdach. They wed on Sept. 10, 1955, and were married for 64 years.
He was a graduate of Dunmore High School, class of 1951, and served in the United States Air Force attaining the rank of staff sergeant stationed in the Pentagon in the Intelligence Division. Post serving his country he started a business career in sales, starting with Ruberoid & Co. as a sales representative in New Jersey. He then became a kitchen designer and division manager with Sears Roebuck & Co., including the opening of the new Viewmont Mall store in 1968. He then served as kitchen manager for Whitehouse Building Products, regional sales manager for H.J. Scheirich & Co., and retired as zone manager for Yorktowne Cabinetry. During his sales career, he was awarded many national sales and kitchen design awards.
Bill was a master of keeping his lawn and landscaping in immaculate condition, enjoyed golfing, spending winters in Florida and Sunday dinners with family.
Surviving are a son, William J. Durdach Jr. and wife, Jo Ann, Glenburn, Pa.; a daughter, Lynn S. Marcante and husband, Daniel, Lower Macungie, Pa. An infant daughter, Mary Gwen, predeceased him. Additionally, survived by four grandchildren, Christine LoPresti, PharmD and husband, Frank; Lauren Durdach, M.A. and fiancé, Dennis Baez; William J. Durdach III, Esq., and Maria Durdach, M.D.; great-grandchildren, Annie, Hailey and Carter LoPresti; sister-in-law, Joan Durdach; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was the son of the late William G. Durdach and Veronica Charney Durdach; late brothers, Elmer T. Durdach and Joseph J. Durdach; and late brothers-in-law, John J. Remetta and Joseph X. Remetta.
Due to the current health restrictions, funeral services will be held when the restrictions are lifted. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, lifetime member of the former All Saints Church, its Holy Name Society where he served as president, and was a current member of SS. Anthony & Rocco Parish, Dunmore, Pa. Burial will be at the Dunmore Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Allied Skilled Nursing who took special care of him, particularly in the current COVID-19 environment.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore, Pa. To offer the family a condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 13, 2020