William J. Eggleston

William J. Eggleston Obituary
William J. Eggleston, 58, of Hudson Falls, N.Y., passed away Thursday, May 14, at home.

Born Oct. 18, 1961, in Glens Falls Hospital, he was the son of the late Elmer J. Eggleston Jr. and Nicolina (Isgro) Eggleston.

He was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School and BOCES specializing in vocational auto mechanics. He was previously employed as a senior mechanical draftsman at Pocono Drafting and Design, Dunmore, Pa., following graduation from Adirondack Community College with a certificate in mechanical drafting. While employed at Pocono Drafting and Design Co., he ran his own part-time plumbing and heating business (Bill's Plumbing and Heating) in Pennsylvania.

William enjoyed attending classic car shows, going to the beach, swimming, and repairing and fixing anything that required mechanical/electrical assembly. He was a loving and caring Dad to his two children.

He was predeceased by his parents, Elmer J. and Nicolina Eggleston; and paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Elmer J. Eggleston. He also was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Isgro. He was predeceased by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

William is survived by his son, John Albert Eggleston, of South Abington, Twp., Pa.; his daughter, Julie Ann Eggleston, of South Abington Twp., Pa.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins in New York.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to his two cousins, Rick and Craig, for their wonderful care and support for our father over the past few years. We deeply appreciate your many acts of kindness and concern.

A graveside service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in William's memory to the .

Arrangements are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, N.Y.

To express online condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 20, 2020
