William J. Germek, 54, of Dickson City, died Saturday at his home after an illness.



Born Dec. 1, 1964, in Passaic, N.J., he was the son of Theresa Backey Germek, Dickson City, and the late Edward Germek, Bill was a 1982 graduate of Bishop O'Hara High School and a graduate of Lackawanna College and Johnson School of Technology. He was a United States Navy veteran.



Since 2002, Bill had been employed at the Tobyhanna Army Depot. He was a member of Moscow Lodge 504, and was of the Catholic faith. He was an avid golfer and pool player. Bill will be dearly missed by loving family and friends.



Also surviving are his brothers, Gregory E. Germek, Duryea; Jeffrey P. Germek, Scranton; and Richard E. Germek and wife, Elaine, San Antonio, Texas; nieces and nephews, Helena Edwards, Ethen, Ayden and Aurora.



A blessing service will be Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton. Interment will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family.



Friends may call Saturday from 5 to 8. For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website.

1810 Sanderson Avenue

Scranton , PA 18509

