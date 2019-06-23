William "Bill" J. Hyduchak, 73, Taylor, died Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center.



Born in Taylor Hospital, Taylor, on April 8, 1946, son of the late George Sr. and Marie Gnall Hyduchak, he was a graduate of the Taylor-Moosic High School class of 1964. He earned an associate degree from Keystone College in 1968 and a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Millersville University in 1970, and the consummate educator furthered his graduate studies at Marywood College.



He was a lifelong member of St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor, where he served many years as a trustee. He was very generous to his church, diocese and its institutions. Bill was also a member and president of the Senior ACRY (American Carpatho Russian Youth), St. George's Choir and Social Club, which was near and dear to his heart. He could be found every week there, singing traditional Carpathian folk and church songs and always encouraging young people to learn the songs, music and their heritage. He was a delegate to the Diocesan Church Councils (Sobor), beginning in 1979, missing only one meeting. He was involved in almost all church-sponsored events. Bill was a member of the First Russian American Federation, Johnstown, and the PA State Education Association Retired and Southern Poverty Law Center, Montgomery, Ala.



He was active in Democratic politics, especially in his youth, beginning when he was 14 in 1960, when John F. Kennedy was elected president. He was president of the College Young Democrats at Millersville, and committeeman for the fourth ward in Taylor Borough. While at Millersville, he was active in Democratic politics and campaigns in Lancaster.



Bill was a social studies teacher at Riverside Jr. Sr. High School for 36 years and served as student council adviser for several years, followed by numerous years as district director of District IX of the State Board of PA Association of Student Councils (PASC).



He is survived by sister-in-law, Barbara Hyduchak, Throop; nieces, Denise Arnold and husband, Bob, Tucson, Ariz.; and Dee Ann Vida and husband, Chris, Clarks Summit; nephews, George and wife, Ann, Phoenix, Ariz.; and William Hyduchak, Olyphant; numerous aunts, uncles cousins and many friends.



He was also preceded in death by his brother, George Hyduchak.



Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by services at 9:30 a.m. in St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure, pastor. Burial will follow in St. George's Orthodox Cemtery, Taylor.



Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Parastas, 4 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be sent to St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517; or Christ the Savior Seminary, 225 Chandler Ave., Johnstown, PA 15906.



To share memories, or to express condolences, visit www.semiancares.com.

Published in Scranton Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary