William J. Jones, 94, of Archbald, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Wednesday evening at Allied Hospice, Scranton. Bill was the widower of Grace Margaret Theobald Jones. He missed celebrating their 70th anniversary together by four days. He was the son of John Paul Jones and Catherine Hayes Jones.



Born and raised in the West Side of Scranton, Bill attended West Scranton High School, quitting at the age of 17 to join the United States Navy. He was a gunman, serving in the European Theater and fighting in the Battle of Normandy. After his service, he returned to Scranton and got his GED and a business administration degree from the University of Scranton. He was a truck driver for Mitchell Welding Supply, Scranton, for 35 years.



Following the death of his beloved wife in 2001, he moved to Archbald to live with his daughter and her family. He enjoyed his daily trips maintaining his wife's grave and visiting with his friends at the Keyser Avenue McDonald's "coffee club," where all the world's problems were solved. He also kept busy with household projects and loved riding his tractor cutting the grass. He relaxed watching cowboy movies, football, boxing matches and loving the dogs.



Bill is survived by his daughter, Donna Kushmerick and son-in-law, Jack Kushmerick, whom he loved like a son; his grandsons, John and wife, Kym Kushmerick, Lambertville, N.J.; and Jeff and Tessa Kushmerick, Tampa, Fla.; his faithful companions, Barlee and Smokey; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was known affectionately as Grandpa J. to all of his grandson's friends.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, John Jones; and sisters, Marlene Guzzi and Jule O'Hara.



The family would like to extend sincere acknowledgement and thanks to Dr. Linda Thomas-Hemak, Kari Machelli Sr., Maureen and the staff of the Wright Center of Jermyn for many years of wonderful and dedicated care. Also, special thanks to the Jewish Home and Allied Hospice for his end of life care.



Family will receive friends at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 10, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1605 Oram St., Scranton. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10. Interment will be at the Cathedral Cemetery, 1708 Oram St., Scranton, with military services by the Shopa Davey VFW Post 6082.



Bill's family has entrusted his service to the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald.



Published in Scranton Times on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary