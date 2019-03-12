Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. Kelly Sr.. View Sign

William J. Kelly Sr., 87, a resident of Wesley Village and formerly of Pittston, died Friday evening.



Born on July 11, 1931, and raised in the Sebastopol section of Jenkins Twp., William was a proud United States Army veteran who earned the National Defense Service Medal before receiving an honorable discharge in 1954. Before retirement, he served as the longtime staff member of Anthracite Apartments in Pittston.



A lifelong baseball fan, he also held a lifetime membership to the American Legion Post 477 of Pittston and the Lithuanian Club in Pittston. Passing away peacefully, he will be missed forever by family and friends. He was a lifetime member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Pittston.



He is survived by three adoring children, William J. Kelly Jr. and wife, Shawna Kearney, Old Forge; Jacqueline Mehelchick, West Pittston; and Brian, Exeter; two loving grandchildren, Jeremy Mehelchick and Brendan Kelly; and many nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by four siblings, John (Gordon) Kelly, Dolores Rowan, Eleanor Connors and Noreen Jackson.



His family wishes to thank the entire staff of Wesley Village for the care and kindness shown to William throughout his stay.



Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Interment with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow at the parish cemetery.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Friday from 9:30 until Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in William's name to his church, c/o St. John's the Evangelist Parish, 35 William St., Pittston, PA 18640.



Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home website for directions or to leave an online condolence.





517 North Main Street

Old Forge , PA 18518-1811

