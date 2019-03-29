Obituary Guest Book View Sign

William J. Kroski Jr., 66, Exeter, died Wednesday in the Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit of Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.



Born in West Wyoming, the son of the late William and Florence Wydra Kroski, he was a graduate of Wyoming Area class of 1970. William was employed at Keystone Automotive of Exeter for 25 years. Before retirement, he was employed at the Lowes Distribution Center. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church of St. Barbara Parish, Exeter.



He was very active in the dart and shuffle board leagues in the area. He was an avid Eagles, Phillies and Sixers fan who loved to set sail on a cruise and spend his summer vacations in Aruba. Bill was well-known in his neighborhood for his gardening and lush lawns he worked on.



Surviving are his wife of 30 years, the former Sarah McHugh; stepson, Bob McHugh and his wife, Linda, Archbald; brother, John (Jack) Kroski and his wife, Linda, Spring Brook Twp.; Michael Kroski, West Wyoming; sister, Denise Bellanco, Nicholson.



A celebration of his life with a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, of the Parish of St. Barbara, 224 Memorial St., Exeter, with the Rev. Michael E. Finn officiating.

504 Wyoming Avenue

Wyoming , PA 18644

