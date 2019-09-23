|
William J. Maile, 84, a lifelong resident of Forest City, passed away Saturday morning at the Regional Hospital of Scranton with family by his side. His wife of more than 60 years, Joann Marcavage Maile, died in 2018.
Born in Forest City on April 24, 1935, son of the late George Maile and Helen Burdick Maile, he was a graduate of Forest City High School and attended the University of Scranton. He was a member of St. Agnes Church in Forest City and later joined St. Rose of Lima Parish in Carbondale.
Bill was employed by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Telephone Co. for more than 40 years and also owned a business in town, M&M's Variety. He was devoted to his children and rarely, if ever, missed one of their sporting events no matter the distance. He was an avid photographer and often took pictures for school groups, reunions and weddings. If you saw Bill he probably had a camera or two over his shoulder. Bill was a dedicated husband and, in spite of his own health issues, remained by his wife's side in their home as she battled illness for over a decade.
Surviving are his five children, Charlene McGraw, Browndale; William G. Maile, Simpson; Gary Maile and wife, Tammy, Monroe, Conn.; Kristin Maile and husband, Eric Wesenyak, Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.; and Jason Maile and wife, Kristin, King of Prussia; two siblings, Marilyn Oprisko, Olyphant; and Carl Maile and wife, Kathleen, Feasterville. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Erica McGraw Flaherty, Kevin and Michael McGraw, Lauren and Rachel Maile, Evan and Brody Wesenyak, Rose, Lena and Noelle Maile; and two great-grandchildren, Regis and Aria Flaherty; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Thomas McGraw, Browndale.
The funeral will be Wednesday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, Midland Street, Simpson. Entombment will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Mausoleum, Finch Hill.
Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. All those attending the funeral Wednesday are asked to go directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Forest City Volunteer Ambulance Service, 300 Railroad St., P.O. Box 73. Forest City, PA 18421. Bill's family is grateful for the help they provided over the years.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 23, 2019