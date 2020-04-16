|
|
William J. Pakutka, 82, of Scranton, died at home late Monday evening surrounded by his family. His wife is the former Marietta Salerno.
Born in Duryea, son of the late Anthony and Genevieve Mergel Pakutka, he was a 1955 graduate of Duryea High School and worked at Century Printing Co. from 1961 to 2008, which was owned and also operated by the late James C. Salerno, his father-in-law. He was a United States Air Force veteran from 1955 to 1959 and served in Misawa, Japan, from 1956 through 1958.
Special thanks to Michele Nemetz Junz and her granddaughter, Rachel Johnson, his wife's cousin, for helping care for William in his final hours.
Also surviving are a daughter, Mariann Salerno; and son, Vincent Pakutka; and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Monsignor William J. Pakutka; and sister, Marie Pakutka Mackowski and husband, Raymond Mackowski.
Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 16, 2020