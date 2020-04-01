|
|
William J. Ridd, 78, of Honesdale, died Monday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, the former Susan Fritz.
Born June 12, 1941, in Honesdale, he was the son of the late Robert J. and Janet K. Morgan Ridd.
Bill's pride and joy was his home at Dyberry Farms in Oregon Twp. He and his wife owned and operated the farm and he was extremely proud that his son, Bill Jr., would be the fifth generation of the family to manage it. He enjoyed working and spending time there. A man who enjoyed keeping busy, Bill also owned and operated an excavating business.
Also surviving are his son, William Ridd Jr., Honesdale; sisters, Tammy Hollister, Honesdale; and Joanne Tegeler, Southbury, Conn.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Brian Ridd.
Following cremation, services will be private at the convenience of his family. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 1, 2020