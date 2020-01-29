Home

William Snyder
William J. Snyder Jr.

William J. Snyder Jr. Obituary
William J. Snyder Jr., Taylor, formerly of Clarks Summit, died Monday morning at his home.

Born in Scranton, son of the late William J. and Madeline Clark Snyder, he was a 1972 graduate of Abington Heights High School. Before his retirement, he was a machinist for Beloit Manhattan. He was a United States Army veteran.

Surviving are his daughter, Courtney Sands and her husband, Bill, Factoryville; two grandchildren, Sophia and Dylan Snyder; several brothers and sisters.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Brian Vincent Snyder.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 29, 2020
