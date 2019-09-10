|
William J. "Bill" Wright, 75, of Covington Twp., died on Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. He was the husband of the former Linda (Chiodo) and the couple celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on Aug. 17.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late William J. and Mary Shanoski Wright. Bill earned his bachelor's degree in economics education from the University of Scranton; his master's degree in economics from the University of Missouri and his superintendent's letter from Lehigh University. He taught economics at Penn State University and at the University of Scranton. Always North Pocono proud, Bill retired as the principal of the North Pocono Middle School after a 33-year career of teaching and coaching students, leaving a lifelong impact on his students that will never be forgotten.
Active in the North Pocono community, Bill was a member of the Minisink Lions Club and was instrumental in the founding of the annual 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza, was a 50-year member of Moscow Lodge 504 Free & Accepted Masons and participated in many North Pocono Rotary events with Linda. Bill was also a member of the Moscow United Methodist Church and served in several capacities within the church leadership. After retiring from the school district, Bill continued serving his community as the zoning officer of Covington Twp., where he also worked obtaining grants for the betterment of the township and as the editor for the quarterly township newsletter.
In addition to his wife Linda, Bill is also survived by his sons, William J. Wright and his wife, Kim, of Covington Twp.; Eric A. Wright and his wife, Marlo, of Duryea; and Kyle S. Wright and his wife, Dana, of Randolph, New Jersey; and his grandchildren, Emily, Maggie, Tyler, Mary Cate, Amber, Liam, Sydney, Alivia and Austin.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Mentz.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. tentatively scheduled to take place at the Moscow United Methodist Church, 126 Church St., in Moscow. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Park in Elmhurst Twp.
A visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Check the funeral home website and Facebook page for up-to-date information regarding the location of the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517 or to a .
To share your fondest memories of Bill, visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 10, 2019