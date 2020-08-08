Home

William John Lester Jr.

William John Lester Jr., 71, formerly of Scranton, died July 12 at home in Tampa, Fla., after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Scranton, son of the late William Sr. and Genevieve Lester, he was a 1966 graduate of Scranton Central High School. He was a proud veteran having served in the United States Army. He spent most of his life as an independent truck driver.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon, Tampa, Fla.; son, William III, Dunmore; daughter, Danielle Preston and husband, James, Furlong, Pa.; two grandsons, Ryan and Drew Preston; stepson, Vincent Ramos and wife, Jillian, Palm Harbor, Fla.; granddaughter, June Marie Ramos; sisters, Ellen Leonard, Erie; Eve Frable, Lake Winola; brothers, Rick, California; Mark, Tennessee; Tim, Scranton; Matt, New York; Dan, Florida; former wife and mother of his children, Thelma Rinaldi and husband, Anthony, Dunmore; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a wife, Pam.

Cremation was performed in Florida. Due to the pandemic, wishes to come to NEPA for his final resting place to be held at a later date for family and friends in a private ceremony with military honors.

Cards and correspondence to be mailed to William Lester III, 405 Mortimer St., Apt. 2, Dunmore, PA 18512.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.NEPAFuneralHome.com.


