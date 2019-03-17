Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Joseph (Bill) Gilday. View Sign

William (Bill) Joseph Gilday, 51, Buckeye, Ariz., died after a sudden illness on March 12.Born in Scranton, the son of William F. and Susan Buzzinsky Gilday, he was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Teri (Novobilski), for 15 years, and was a proud father and grandfather. Bill was a 1985 graduate of Bishop Hannan High School and attended Penn State University . He was a member of Nativity Church in Scranton before moving to Arizona. Bill was an Eagle Scout with Hickory Street Troop 16. He worked for Progressive Insurance Co. and more recently USAA as an insurance claims adjuster.Bill was famous for his sharp wit and sense of humor - always the funniest guy in the room. He was an avid sports fan and loved rooting for Penn State and the New York Giants. He was also an accomplished coach who received many accolades, including induction into the Minor League Football Hall of Fame in 2014. Bill was an unparalleled master in the kitchen and at the grill. Anyone who has ever been to Teri and Bill's home left well-fed and laughing.He is survived by his wife, Teri; daughter, Kelli; and son, Liam; stepdaughters, Amanda and Emily; three stepgrandchildren, Jeremiah, Amiyah Jae and Bryson, all of Buckeye, Ariz.; his parents, Susan and William Gilday; sister and brother-law, Jill and Michael Schulte, all of Scranton; mother and father-in-law, Joseph and Joan Novobilski, Simpson; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters -in-law and brothers-in-law and a multitude of friends, including his "brother from another mother," Michael Speranzo.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Susan Buzzinsky; Helen and Howard Gilday; and his godmother, Barbara Getts.Friends are invited to call Wednesday at the August J. Haas Funeral Home, 202-204 Pittston Ave., Scranton, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial, offered by the Rev. Michael Bryant, will be held Thursday at St. John Newman Parish at Nativity of Our Lord Church, at 10 a.m. Inurnment, Cathedral Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., Scranton, PA 18505.

