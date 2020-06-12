|
William Joseph Spear Jr. died June 5, 2020, peacefully at home with his beloved wife of 39 years, Sharon, by his side. He endured with grace and dignity a long illness, Lewy Body Dementia.
Born in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 15, 1946, he grew up in Scranton, Pa. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Marie Spear; and his brother, Timothy Spear.
Bill worked at Xerox for 36 years as an engineer. In retirement he became a medical transporter and pursued his "dream" job as an artist.
He was a man of many talents, sailing, rowing, cooking, painting, meditating and enjoyed walks in the park with his family. All knew him for his sourdough pizza and watercolor paintings. Life was an adventure for Bill, and he always pursed with a positive attitude.
Bill loved his family and friends with his whole heart, and he will be dearly missed. His pride was in his family and he wanted the best for his children and grandchildren.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Sharon; his three children, Stefanie (Dan) McKenna, Eric (Kelly, Mason and Harper) Spear and Lauren Spear; his brother, Paul (Mindy) Spear; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill requested that donations be made to the serving Upstate Western New York, 1344 University Ave., Suite 270, Rochester, NY 14607, in honor of his grandson, Mason.
A celebration of Bill's life will be scheduled at a future date.
Published in Scranton Times on June 12, 2020