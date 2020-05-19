|
|
William Kenneth Howells, 69, of North Scranton, died Sunday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He is survived by his wife, the former Jane M. Jennings; sons, William and wife, Jennifer; and Robert and wife, Stacey; brother, Marty; sisters, Mary Pat, Barbie and Chrissy; grandchildren, Libby, Kathryn, Emma, Jacob and Hannah; nieces and nephews.
A United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War, William was a member of Mary, Mother God Parish. Uncle Bill always loved his great conversations with "Mr. T" and "the Boy" and they will be dearly missed.Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements and condolences are under the direction of the Joseph J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 329 W. Market St., Scranton, PA 18508.
Published in Scranton Times on May 19, 2020