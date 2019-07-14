William "Cotton" G. Kulick, 91, Olyphant, died Tuesday morning at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton. His parents were the late Joseph and Kathryn Ogorzalek Kulick.



He was a lifelong Olyphant resident. He was a member of Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant, attended St. Michael the Archangel School, Olyphant, graduated from Olyphant High School and was a star football player who played in the 1945 Dream Game. A general laborer, he did painting and grounds-keeping for various businesses. He served in the United States Army during the end of World War II and was based in Occupied Japan and then went on to serve in Korea. "Cotton" was a member of Raymond Henry American Legion Post 327, Olyphant.



A lover of the outdoors, he loved fishing and enjoyed watching football.



The family thanks Allied Services Hospice staff for its care in the last days of Will's life; Allied Skilled Nursing staff at 3-South, for making him feel like they were part of his family and giving him a second home; Amanda, for making him look forward to his occupational therapy; and great-niece, Judy Penzone, for watching over him while at Allied.



He is survived by several nieces and nephews, including his caregivers, niece, Barbara K. Checefsky and her husband, John, Jessup; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.



He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Henry and Joseph Kulick; and a sister and brother-in-law, Florence and Frank Jurkiewicz.



Graveside services and interment will be held at noon on Saturday at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Blakely, by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney. Military honors will follow.



Arrangements are under the direction of Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant.



Published in Scranton Times on July 14, 2019