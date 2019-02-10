Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William L. "Doc" Dougherty Sr.. View Sign

William L. "Doc" Dougherty Sr. died Wednesday surrounded by his loving family at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. His beloved wife is Diane Delonti Dougherty.



Born in Dunmore, he was the son of the late Robert E. and Ann Lawrence Dougherty. Bill was a 1957 graduate of Dunmore High School, retired as an ironworker under Local 489 and then worked for the Lackawanna County Housing Authority.



He always believed that "Family is everything. Everything else is just everything else." He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



He is also survived by one son, William L. Dougherty Jr. and wife, Tammy, Dunmore; three daughters, Joanne Arduino and husband, Paul, Dunmore; Catherine Strathmeyer and husband, Gerrit, York; and Kelley Dougherty, Dunmore; seven grandchildren, Ashlee, Gerrit, and Emily Strathmeyer; Joseph, Shawna, and Cal Corcoran; and Eric Arduino; two sisters, Maryann Langan and husband, Michael, Scranton; and Kathleen Nudelman and husband, Ned, Erial, N.J.; nieces and nephews.



He was also predeceased by a daughter, Maribeth Corcoran; and a brother, Edward Dougherty.



Private services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements under the direction and care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.

