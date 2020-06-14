Home

Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc.
120 South Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 344-5662
William L. O'Keefe Obituary
William L. O'Keefe of Old Forge died June 6 at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, following an illness. His wife is the former Jean Cantarella. They had been together for 22 years and celebrated their 11th anniversary May 9.

Born in Dover, N.J., he was the son of the late Charles and Linda Gearhart O'Keefe. Before retirement, he owned and operated the O'Keefe Service Co.

He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he was a member of the NRA and Ducks Unlimited.

Also surviving are a sister, Linda, New Jersey; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Cantarella Greene and husband, Richard, Scott Twp.; a brother-in-law, John Cantarella and wife, Michele, Old Forge; several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were conducted at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care of the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave., Scranton.

Visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on June 14, 2020
