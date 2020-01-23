Home

William L. Puerile, 58, of Waymart, died Tuesday at home. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Belva Ann Lamberton Puerile, in 2006.

Born July 19, 1961, in Honesdale, he was the son of Freda Smith Puerile, of Sidney, N.Y., and the late James P. "Pat" Puerile. Bill was a longtime employee of General Dynamics. In his youth, he especially enjoyed spending summers at the lake with his "Grandma Dottie," Dortha Smith. Bill loved his convertible and took great pleasure in driving it through the local countryside. Most of all, he enjoyed his grandchildren. He will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him.

Also surviving are three sons, James Lawler and his wife, Maria, Carbondale; Robert Lawler and his wife, Pamela, Lancaster; and John Lawler and his wife, Michelle, Sturges; two daughters, Lisa Molinaro and her husband, Robert, Crystal Lake; and Kimberly Wildes, Hanover Twp.; two brothers, James Puerile and his wife, Sheila, Unadilla, N.Y.; and Christopher Puerile and his wife, Amy, Bainbridge, N.Y.; three sisters, Denise Puerile, Norwich, N.Y.; Dale Puerile, New York; and Mary Puerile, North Dakota; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a large extended family.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, James Albert Puerile; and a son, Kevin Abe Lawler.

Memorial services will be held Friday at noon in Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart, with Pastor Wendy D'Agostino officiating. Interment will be Friday in East Canaan Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. to service time.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 23, 2020
