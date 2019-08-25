|
|
William (Bill) Lonstein, husband of Debra Bianco Lonstein, died at home in Northern Virginia on Aug. 23, 2019.
Born and raised in Scranton, he graduated from Scranton Central High School and the University of Scranton.
Bill retired from the U.S. government Department of Defense after 31 years. He previously worked for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board and served in the United States Army Reserve.
He enjoyed his family and friends, especially watching his three daughters grow up and seeing them play sports and numerous activities.
Preceding him in death were his infant daughter Joan Marie; mother, Alice McDonnell; and brother, Lt. James Lotz.
Surviving are his wife of 38 years, daughters Katherine, Marion and Theresa and brother Joseph Lotz.
Viewing will be held on Aug. 27 at Morell-La Belle Funeral Home, 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore, from 5-8 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held Aug. 28 in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, at 9:30 a.m. with interment immediately following at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 25, 2019