Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home
301 Chestnut St
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 344-4714
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home
301 Chestnut St
Dunmore, PA 18512
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
801 Taylor Ave.
Scranton, PA
Interment
Following Services
Cathedral Cemetery
Scranton, PA
William "Bill" Lonstein


1948 - 2019
William "Bill" Lonstein Obituary
William (Bill) Lonstein, husband of Debra Bianco Lonstein, died at home in Northern Virginia on Aug. 23, 2019.

Born and raised in Scranton, he graduated from Scranton Central High School and the University of Scranton.

Bill retired from the U.S. government Department of Defense after 31 years. He previously worked for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board and served in the United States Army Reserve.

He enjoyed his family and friends, especially watching his three daughters grow up and seeing them play sports and numerous activities.

Preceding him in death were his infant daughter Joan Marie; mother, Alice McDonnell; and brother, Lt. James Lotz.

Surviving are his wife of 38 years, daughters Katherine, Marion and Theresa and brother Joseph Lotz.

Viewing will be held on Aug. 27 at Morell-La Belle Funeral Home, 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore, from 5-8 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held Aug. 28 in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, at 9:30 a.m. with interment immediately following at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 25, 2019
