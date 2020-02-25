|
|
William M. Evans, 71, of Scranton, died unexpectedly Thursday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen (Pencek) Evans.
Born in Scranton, son of the late William and Mary (Katinsky) Evans, he graduated from Scranton Central High School before receiving his bachelor's degree in education from Bloomsburg University and master's degree from the University of Scranton. Before retirement, he served as director of education at St. Michael's School, Tunkhannock.
Bill was a person of Christian faith, with a steadfast belief in God and His resurrected Son, Jesus Christ. He was kind, compassionate and always willing to help others. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is also survived by his son, Michael Evans (Melissa); stepchildren, Lisa Murphy (Richard), Matthew Loftus (Jennifer), Robert Loftus and Jeffrey Loftus (Ana); stepgrandchildren, Macalister Murphy, and Emma and William Loftus; sisters, Mary Ann Lazor (William), Judy Rosenkrans and Susan Karaffa; brother-in-law, William Pencek (Denise); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Thomas Rosenkrans and Allan Karaffa Sr.
Per Bill's request, there will be no calling hours and private interment. Arrangements entrusted to the Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 25, 2020