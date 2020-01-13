|
|
William M. Howard, Minooka section, died Friday at home on his 79th birthday, surrounded by his loving family. His wife is Donna Donovan Howard. The couple would have celebrated 57 years of marriage on April 20.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Tom and Dorothy Murray Howard, he was a graduate of South Catholic High School and member of Divine Mercy Parish. Before retirement, he served as the director of facilities and grounds for the Scranton School District. A standout athlete and United States Army veteran, he was a member of Elmhurst Country Club and enjoyed traveling. William was a devoted husband and father who cherished his grandchildren.
Also surviving are two daughters, Kelly Byron and husband, Gerard, Scranton; and Karen McHale and husband, James, Dunmore; three grandchildren, Caitlin Cali and husband, Dean; and Jimmy and William McHale, all of Dunmore; nephews, Thomas Howard and wife, Michelle; and Richard Fisher; nieces, Barbara Dempsey, Jill DeLappi and Holly Donovan; brother-in-law, Billy Donovan and wife, Judy; sisters-in-law, Barbara O'Hara and Eileen Howard; great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Tom Howard; niece, Kathleen Howard; and sister-in-law, Helen Otto Fisher.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish, Davis Street, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli. Friends may call at the church from 8:30 to 9:45.
Arrangements by the Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 13, 2020