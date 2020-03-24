Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Resources
More Obituaries for William Huston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William M. Huston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William M. Huston Obituary
William M. Huston, 87, of Carbondale, died Friday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. His wife, the former Irene Knatyshak, died in 2015.

Born in Jersey City, N.J., son of the late George and Helen Kwatinski Huston, he was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Before retirement, he was employed as a mechanic at the former Koerner Ford, Scranton. Bill enjoyed swimming, jogging and taking walks with his grandchildren and dogs.

Surviving are a son, Bill Huston and wife, Denise, Pleasant Mount; two daughters, Melissa Graziano and husband, Joseph, Greenfield Twp.; and Renee Stalter and husband, Richard, Greenfield Twp.; four grandchildren, Amanda Bidwell and husband, Justin; Alexis Graziano, and Abigail and Jacob Stalter; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, George Huston.

Due to current public health policy, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, with interment in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.

To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -