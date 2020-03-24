|
William M. Huston, 87, of Carbondale, died Friday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. His wife, the former Irene Knatyshak, died in 2015.
Born in Jersey City, N.J., son of the late George and Helen Kwatinski Huston, he was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Before retirement, he was employed as a mechanic at the former Koerner Ford, Scranton. Bill enjoyed swimming, jogging and taking walks with his grandchildren and dogs.
Surviving are a son, Bill Huston and wife, Denise, Pleasant Mount; two daughters, Melissa Graziano and husband, Joseph, Greenfield Twp.; and Renee Stalter and husband, Richard, Greenfield Twp.; four grandchildren, Amanda Bidwell and husband, Justin; Alexis Graziano, and Abigail and Jacob Stalter; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, George Huston.
Due to current public health policy, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, with interment in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 24, 2020