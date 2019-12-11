Home

Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc
1401 Ash St
Scranton, PA 18510
(570) 344-2498
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc
1401 Ash St
Scranton, PA 18510
William "Bill" Mahady Obituary
William "Bill" Mahady, 71, of Scranton, died Monday evening at the Allied Services Inpatient Hospice Unit surrounded by his loved ones.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late William and Mary Petrow Mahady. He was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and went on to receive an accounting degree from Bethel College. Before his retirement, he was employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for 35 years as an auditor.

Bill was an avid golfer and pool player. He was a member of the Tauras and Waldorf clubs as well as the Scranton Pool League.

Bill will always be remembered by everyone who knew him as a kind, generous, hardworking man and a wonderful father and grandfather.

He is survived by his faithful companion Marianne Collins. Also surviving are two daughters, Holly Mahady, Las Vegas, Nev.; and Christine Mahady Ogilvie and her husband, Paul, Palo Alto, Calif.; three sisters, Hannah Schlappe Perrins, Scranton; Mary Ellen Mahady, Scranton; and Karen Manley, San Diego, Calif.; a grandson, Jackson William Ogilvie; his former wife, Sallie Mahady Horrocks, Clarks Summit; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton.

A funeral service and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made to the Salvation Army, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For directions, to share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 11, 2019
